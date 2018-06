SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - A Shelbyville woman was charged after police say a false child abduction claim she made led to the arrest of an innocent man.

Ashley Marie Vaughn, 24, was charged Tuesday with filing a false report, and the man arrested, 26-year-old Robert Bransford was released.

Vaughn told police Bransford reached toward a girl while driving by a residence.

He was cleared after officer reviewed a video from the area of Regent Drive where the incident allegedly took place. The video cleared him of the allegation.

Investigators expressed regret over the fact that he was wrongly charged.