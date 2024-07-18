Watch Now
Man wanted for questioning in Smokin Thighs hit and run last seen in Chattanooga

Tennessee Highway Patrol believe person of interest in Nashville hit and run case was spotted in Chattanooga this week.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been almost a month since the owner of the Smokin Thighs restaurants was hit and killed in the parking lot of his own business.

We told you last week that Metro Police person of interest in the case. Now police believe he's in Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Metro police say they need your help finding an accused car thief that they want to bring in for questioning in the death of 42-year-old Matthew Carney.

Carney was hit in the parking lot of his business on June 19th and died from his injuries July 4th. Ulises Martinez, 24, was spotted in Chattanooga this week.

The Tennessee Highway patrol says since the sighting troopers have been actively searching for Martinez for eluding law enforcement.

"We have my drone unit, my canine, my tactical unit, as well as other resources from other agencies. So we're deploying a tremendous amount of resources on the ground to find this person."

Before the sighting in Chattanooga, he led metro police on a chase that ended in Williamson County. Two other people he was with were caught, but he was not. The two were charged with evading arrests and other charges. Call crime stoppers if you know anything.

