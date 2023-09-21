Man wanted for reportedly injuring two children in a shooting as they got off the school bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are looking for a man they believe injured two children in Cumberland View neighborhood on September 11.

Police say 22-year-old Sylvester Buford recklessly fired gunshots towards a 16-year-old and 6-year-old at 26th Avenue North and Dowlan Street as they got off the school bus.

MNPD

The teen was taken to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. The 6-year-old was taken by private vehicle to Centennial Hospital with a graze wound to the back and was treated.

Anyone with information on Buford’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.