Man wanted for reportedly taking advantage of blind woman, impersonating officer

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you seen this man? He and another man are wanted for questioning for taking advantage of a blind woman.

The two men allegedly knocked on the woman's door, claiming they were officer's with a search warrant. The woman let them in and that same day her debit card was used to make multiple fraudulent withdrawals at an ATM.

It was also used on CashApp.

If you know this person of interest, please contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email 0992@murfreesborotn.gov.