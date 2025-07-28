Man wanted for reportedly taking photos of a minor in a Franklin Target

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police in Franklin are looking for a man who reportedly used his phone to take photos of a minor at Target.
The incident took place in March at the store on Galleria Blvd. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, and her mother, saw the man squatting down with his phone pointed upward taking photos.
Franklin Police have identified the man as 45-year-old Kevin Jackson whose last known address is in Hendersonville.
A warrant has been obtained for Unlawful Photography.
Anyone with information on Jackson is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.
