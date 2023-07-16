Man wanted for vehicle theft found in a different stolen car

A Nashville man wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle arrested while in a different stolen vehicle.

24-year-old Corian Bowling was arrested Monday by MNPD's Violent Crimes Division for a motor vehicle theft that happened in June.

Metro Police had identified Bowling as the suspect who stole a Ford Raptor pickup truck from Demonbreun Street on June 5th. Police say Bowling also continually used a gas card found in the victim's truck.

Monday, Metro Police located Bowling in an Infiniti Q60 SUV. After fleeing officers, Bowling was eventually caught and taken into custody.

The Infiniti Bowling was found in was determined to have been stolen out of Memphis back in April.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found a loaded nine-millimeter handgun with a magazine extension, ammunition, marijuana and digital scales.

Corian Bowling posted his $35,000 bond and was released Tuesday. Police say additional charges are expected to come.