Man wanted in connection to deadly Harding Place stabbing on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are on the lookout for a man named in a criminal homicide arrest warrant for the stabbing death of 51-year-old Thomas Wayne Mitchell.

Mitchell was found inside a condominium at 550 Harding Place on Thursday.

Police say Mitchell was living with 50-year-old Gary Burchett's estranged wife at the time. According to investigators, the wife told Burchett of domestic issues she was having with Mitchell.

The investigation details that Burchett arrived at the condo and then proceeded to tell her to leave.

She was found at a nearby convenience market.

Burchett is believed to be traveling in a white Ford F-250 Supercab pickup truck bearing Tennessee license plate 088BGSQ. Anyone seeing him or the truck is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.