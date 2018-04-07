Man Wanted In Gallatin Homicide, Carjacking

Cloudy
GALLATIN, Tenn. - Police in Gallatin said they’re searching for a man wanted for homicide and attempted homicide, among other charges.
Reports stated Jonte Bender has been wanted in a fatal shooting at the Econo Lodge in the 200 block of West Main Street that happened Saturday morning.
Authorities later confirmed Bender was also wanted in connection to a carjacking that took place just before 9 a.m. Saturday at the H&R Block in the 1000 block of Nashville Pike.
He fled from the carjacking in a burnt orange, four-door 2009 Dodge Caliber. The vehicle had an FOP sticker on the back hatch window and was bearing Kentucky tag 690RVW.
Anyone with information on Bender’s whereabouts has been urged to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.