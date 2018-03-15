Man Wanted In Kentucky Officer's Killing
Warrants Being Issued For John Russell Hall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky State Police are searching for a man wanted in the killing of a Pikeville, Kentucky Police Officer.
According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, warrants are being obtained for John Russell Hall in the killing of Officer Scotty Hamilton.
Officer Hamilton was shot and killed Tuesday night while responding to a call in the Hurricane Creek area of Pike County, Kentucky. Four people were arrested at the scene on unrelated charges, and the suspected shooter got away.
Early Thursday, law enforcement announced they are looking for John Russell Hall on charges of murder of a police officer, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to a Facebook post by the Rowan County, Kentucky Sheriff's Department, Hall had a 1990 Chevrolet Blazer registered to his name, but it's unclear if he could be traveling in that vehicle.
Hall's last known address is in Pikeville, Kentucky but it's unclear if he could still be in that area.