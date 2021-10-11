Watch
Man wanted in Murfreesboro for stealing car at Dollar General

Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro Police looking for man accused of theft and vandalism of property outside of Lowe's on Old Ft. Parkway on October 4.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 11, 2021
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police Department officers are searching for male suspect, wanted for stealing a car at Dollar General in late September.

The incident happened at the Dollar General at North Thompson Lane on Sept. 28.

Police said the man appears to have walked to the business and paced around the car for a short time, and then got into it and drove away. The car is a blue 2003 Infiniti G35.

Any residents who know this man or see this stolen car, please call Detective Arrington at 629-201-5522.

