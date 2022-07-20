SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shelbyville Police are looking for a man they say shot at officers on Wednesday during a standoff.

According to police, deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Shelbyville Police Department went to the Best Western Motel to speak with Rosson Pickett for a stolen credit card that was being used.

Shelbyville Police

After knocking on the door, police said Pickett opened the curtains and made eye contact with officers before firing through the window with a handgun.

Following the standoff, Pickett was able to escape the room.

Pickett was later located and taken into custody.