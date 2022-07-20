SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shelbyville Police are looking for a man they say shot at officers on Wednesday during a standoff.
According to police, deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Shelbyville Police Department went to the Best Western Motel to speak with Rosson Pickett for a stolen credit card that was being used.
After knocking on the door, police said Pickett opened the curtains and made eye contact with officers before firing through the window with a handgun.
Following the standoff, Pickett was able to escape the room.
Pickett was later located and taken into custody.