NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are investigating yet another bank robbery on Monday morning. This is the sixth bank robbery in the area in the past six weeks.

Officers said the man passed a teller at the Regions Bank on Lebanon Pike a red folder and demanded money. A weapon was not seen during the transaction.

The man drove away from the bank in a small, dark sedan.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police at 615-742-7463.