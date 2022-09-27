Man who shot attempted car thief wanted for questioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are looking for a man who shot an attempted carjacker outside of the Waffle House on West Trinity Lane.

The intended thief — Christopher Rhodes, 22 — jumped into the driver's seat of a 2019 Nissan Sentra after a woman had left it to pick up her to-go order. Another woman in the backseat of the Sentra quickly jumped out of the car and started yelling.

A man in a nearby blue BMW sedan saw this happen, tried to pull Rhodes out of the car and shot him during the struggle.

MNPD

Rhodes managed to drive away in the Sentra but soon crashed on I-40 east between Donelson and Stewarts Ferry Pikes. He has been treated for the gunshot wound and is now jailed for robbery and carjacking.

Police are looking for the unidentified shooter who drove away in the BMW. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Melody Saxon at 615-880-1773.