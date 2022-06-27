Man who smashed Diane Nash plaque in Nashville pleads open

A man — who was accused of toppling down Diane Nash's plaque during a riot in Nashville in 2020 — pleaded open to the court Monday to two charges.

Officials from the Davidson County District Attorney's office said Tondrique Fitzgerald pleaded to one count of aggravated riot and one count of felony vandalism. Both are class E felonies.

An arrest affidavit said investigators watched Fitzgerald rip off the memorial through a Facebook live video and encouraging others to participate in disruptive and violent acts.

Fitzgerald's family defended him, saying he became a target when thousands of people started tuning in to his Facebook live. His mother believed her son was being "railroaded" because of his presence on social media and previous charges.

A judge will sentence Fitzgerald on Aug. 11 at 1 p.m.