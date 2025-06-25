Man who was wanted out of Madison County for 18 years arrested

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police arrested a man who was wanted out of Madison County for the past 18 years.
The 54-year-old Memphis man was wanted since 2006 for violating community corrections.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
