Man with 20+ warrants for Home Depot burglary, theft arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted for more than 20 burglary and theft charges was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Nashville.

Travis Wayne Thomas, 28, was booked on 24 total charges after he was arrested in the lobby of a Motel 6 on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Thomas had cocaine, methamphetamine and a glass pipe on him when he was arrested, says Metro police.

Thomas had 21 outstanding warrants dating back to August for burglaries and thefts at a Home Depot in the 2500 block of Powell Avenue. He allegedly stole roughly $50,000 worth of merchandise from the store over the last four months, which includes "more than $27,000 worth of Milwaukee tools," according to Metro police.

Thomas is currently being held on $265,000 bond for all the charges.