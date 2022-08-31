Man with ounces of fentanyl and other drugs arrested in undercover sting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man in possession of at least two ounces of fentanyl and additional drugs was arrested Monday in Madison.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Marcos Vasquez-Meija, 41, has been charged with seven counts of felony drug possession, as well as a charge for possessing a gun during the commission of a felony after a month's long undercover investigation.

Metro police say Midtown Hills Precinct undercover detectives and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) agents with TBI worked in tandem on this operation. The investigative team executed a search warrant Monday on Vasquez-Meija's apartment on Sealey Dr., discovering more than two ounces of fentanyl, 359 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 19 grams of cocaine, a handgun and $121,500 in cash.

Vasquez-Meija was arrested while in his vehicle preparing to make a "fentanyl transaction", says MNPD. During the arrest, officers found two ounces of fentanyl and $10,029 in cash on his person and inside the vehicle. The remainder of the seized drugs, gun and money were found inside Vasquez-Meija's apartment.

The suspect remains jailed and is being held on a $325,000 bond.