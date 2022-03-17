Man, woman arrested in connection to 2020 Franklin murder

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man and a woman were arrested this week in connection to the murder of Jamarcus Esmon.

In June 2020, Esmon was shot and killed on Edgewood Boulevard. He was 26 years old.

WTVF Jamarcus Esmon

Now, two years later, Franklin police say they have identified the shooter. A Williamson County Grand Jury indicted 23-year-old Kiontez Waters and 32-year-old Stephanie Holt on charges relating to his death.

According to police, Waters shot and killed Esmon. He's now facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault resulting in death and unlawful possession of a firearm. Waters was arrested on Wednesday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Holt is accused of helping Waters after the deadly shooting. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Esmon's mother LaToya Floyd told NewsChannel 5 she's overjoyed by the arrests and happy that her family will finally get some type of closure. She added this arrest has taken a weight off her shoulders.