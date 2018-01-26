Man, Woman Found Dead In Ashland City

2:25 PM, Jan 26, 2018
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - Officials with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people were found dead in Ashland City.

The bodies were found at a home in the 3200 block of Caldwell Lane by a friend who lives nearby. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said a man’s body was found outside the home and a female’s body was found inside.

Officials said there was no reason to believe the public was in any danger.

The cause of the deaths remained under investigation.

