2 Given Narcan After Overdosing In Front Of Kids In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was arrested and a woman was taken to an area hospital after overdosing in front of two children in Nashville. Both were given multiple doses of Narcan.

According to a Metro Nashville Police affidavit, officers were called to the scene after witnesses saw two children sitting and crying outside of a gold Chevrolet Tahoe.

They approached the kids to see what was wrong and they found Ernest Biggs III and Teasha Biggs passed out in the SUV.

Metro Police and the Nashville Fire Department were called to the scene to help revive the two. Both were unconscious and barely breathing.

Ernest Biggs had to be administered 10 doses of Narcan before waking up. She was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, still unconscious after six doses of Narcan.

Each dose of the medication costs $40 dollars, so that equals out to roughly $650. Investigators said they found a syringe in plain sight.

When police spoke to Biggs, he allegedly admitted to shooting up with the children in the car. He's now facing charges for child endangerment.

Youth Services and the Department of Child Services were both notified.