Man, woman wanted for questioning in shooting outside Gulch bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead following a shooting outside of a Gulch bar Friday night. A man and woman are sought for questioning in the fatal incident.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. outside of Bar Louie on 11th Avenue South.

Metro Nashville police say the victim - 30-year-old Timothy Fields - had been a customer at the bar, described as being sociable with other bar patrons.

Just before the shooting, Fields walked outside to smoke a cigarette. After a brief interaction with someone outside of a dark-colored Nissan Altima parked in front of Bar Louie, Fields was shot in the chest.

The shooter is believed to have gotten into the Altima, leaving the area.

Fields was rushed by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He died there.

Surveillance footage shows a man and woman (pictured below) arriving in the Altima earlier in the evening. They are wanted for questioning. The man is described as a heavyset, Black man with tattoos on his face, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7. His red-tipped dreads were in a ponytail at the time.

Anyone who is able to identify the pair is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.