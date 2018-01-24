Man Working As Plumber Accused Of Raping Girl In Goodlettsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man working as a plumber has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at a Goodlettsville home where he was hired to fix a plumbing issue.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, Derek Justin Townsend – who was hired by the victim’s mother – made several “romantic advances” toward the teen and said several times that she was beautiful.

Townsend left the location and said that he needed more supplies. He allegedly showed up again around 1:30 a.m. on January 12 and called the girl’s cellphone to let him inside to finish the job.

She answered the door and found him out by his truck. She asked why he was there so late and he replied that “he was not there to work but was there for her,” the police report said.

Police said he then forcibly hugged and kissed her before forcing her into a crawl space under the house. He allegedly touched her inappropriately before exposing himself and masturbating in front of her, the affidavit said.

Townsend has also been accused of kissing her face and neck before digitally penetrating her.

He reportedly stopped after hearing a commotion in the house and said he would return at a later time.

According to police, the victim said at no time did she give him consent to touch her. Townsend has been charged with rape.