Man wounded in Hickman County after police shoot him after 'altercation'

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police wounded a man Thursday afternoon after he got in an "altercation" with two deputies, authorities said.

This happened in Centerville on a logging road near Round House Court, while Hickman County Sheriff's Office deputies were in pursuit of a driver. That driver then proceeded to exit his vehicle. Afterward, an altercation occurred, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A deputy shot the man, who was later transferred to a Nashville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither deputy was injured.

"TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews," TBI officials said. "Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement."

The man — nor the deputies — were identified.

TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.