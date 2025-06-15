Manchester conference center to lay off 27 employees in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Manchester Coffee County Conference Center has filed an official notice with the state of Tennessee announcing plans to permanently lay off its entire workforce this summer.

The Public Building Authority for the City of Manchester, which operates the conference center, submitted a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on June 10.

According to the notice, 27 employees will lose their jobs effective July 1, 2025.

The Southern Middle Local Workforce Development Board will oversee ongoing support services for the displaced workers.

Anyone seeking additional information about the layoffs can contact the state's Dislocated Worker Unit at 615-253-6355.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.