Manchester couple arrested on charges of theft from a Manchester construction company

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A couple from Manchester have been arrested on charges of theft from a Manchester construction company.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, agents began investigating allegations of employee theft and fraud from Gilley Construction in September 2022.

During the course of the investigation, they identified Paul and Pamela Campbell, former employees of the construction company as those responsible for misappropriating company funds for personal gain, from 2014 to 2017.

A Coffee County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging them on September 10, each with one count of theft over $250,000.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

