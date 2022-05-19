Manchester doctor agrees to prescription limits in settlement

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee physician has been barred from prescribing a number of controlled substances after he was accused of prescribing drugs with no legitimate medical purpose.

The settlement was reached last week between Manchester doctor David Florence and the U.S. attorney’s office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to a news release, Florence is permanently barred from prescribing Schedule II and III controlled substances with a few limited exceptions. He has also agreed not to order or store any controlled substances, among other things.

If he fails to comply with the terms of the agreement, he could face criminal charges.