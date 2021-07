MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Manchester Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted and dangerous.

Mike Prentice is wanted for several charges including: aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft of a vehicle (vehicle has been recovered), and violation of order of protection.

Police say if you see this man, do not approach.

Instead you should immediately call the Manchester Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff's Office or Coffee County Communications.