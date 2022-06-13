Manchester prepares for Bonnaroo traffic along I-24

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Before the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival workers open the gates, officials said they will ensure traffic flow along Interstate 24 in Manchester.

Gates open Wednesday night at 8 p.m. to allow more festival-goers to enter the campground site. At least 40,000 are expected to attend on the 700-acre farm. Multiple agencies — locally and statewide — will handle the surge headed toward the middle of Coffee County.

“TDOT has once again coordinated with our partners to ensure safe, efficient travel during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival,” TDOT Interim Commissioner Joe Galbato said. “The main objective is to keep through traffic moving smoothly on I-24 while getting festivalgoers safely into and out of the Bonnaroo site. Because of advance planning, we feel certain that we can successfully minimize traffic delays throughout the weekend.”

TDOT will be taking the following steps: