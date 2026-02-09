Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Manchester, Tullahoma without water service during Duck River Utility leak repair

Posted

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — The water service for Manchester and Tullahoma, supplied by Duck River Utility Company, has been affected on Monday afternoon for an undetermined amount of time, with a hopeful restoration by the end of the day.

According to Joey Hobbs, the Mayor of Manchester, the Duck River Utility Company encountered "unanticipated difficulty" while repairing a leak, which resulted in a reliance on city water tank reserves for the time being.

Hobbs says that the utility company is hopeful that the issue will be resolved "within a couple of hours." He asks that residents only use water as necessary to avoid running the city water tanks dry and says that he will provide an update when the water service has been restored.

