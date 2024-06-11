Watch Now
Manhattan DA and Trump prosecutor set to appear before Congress on July 12, AP source says

Trump Hush Money
Seth Wenig/AP
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks to the media after a jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in New York. Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes as a New York jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 11, 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is scheduled to testify before Congress on July 12, a day after former President Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money trial.

That is according to a source familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to disclose a date not yet made public.

Bragg is set to appear before the House Select Committee on weaponization alongside Michael Colangelo, the former high-ranking Justice Department official hired by Bragg in 2022 to lead the Trump investigation.

The two men will face what's likely to be a hostile, Republican-controlled hearing where the chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has accused them of having conducted a "political prosecution" in the case against the former president.

