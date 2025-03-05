Manhunt comes to an end in South Nashville after fugitive found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A months-long manhunt came to an end Tuesday in South Nashville. Authorities had been searching for 30-year-old Myles Owens who was wanted on federal charges.

Metro Police said the SWAT team found Owens inside a stolen car at the South Nashville home. Officers believe he shot himself.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities had been searching for him after they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and several guns at a storage unit on Charlotte Pike last October.

Owens was wanted on federal charges including possession of an unregistered gun.

He also had a total of around two dozen outstanding failure to appear in court charges in Davidson and Williamson counties.

While they were at the home, a man known to be connected to Owens, 31-year-old Kenneth Strickland Junior, was arrested.

He was found with fake IDs and a stolen car.

