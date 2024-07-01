Manhunt continues for handcuffed man who crashed squad car in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search for Charles Lawson, who escaped from police custody, entered its second day as authorities intensify their efforts to locate the now wanted man.

Lawson was initially handcuffed in the back of a Tennessee Highway Patrol police cruiser when he managed to maneuver into the driver's seat, drive off, crash, and take off running. Tennessee Highway Patrol says this all occurred in Putnam County, leaving the local community on high alert.

Residents like Rhonda Huddleston of Silver Point express heightened concern over the proximity of the manhunt to their homes.

"We've always lived near I-40, close to Silver Point, and it's never gotten this close to home before," Huddleston said.

It was so close to her home she spotted Lawson feet from her back door under her deck.

"I was hanging a rug over one of the chairs. I just happened to look over and saw him running across the yard and around the corner of the house," she recounted.

Her quick call to 911 brought law enforcement to her property within moments.

The pursuit began on Sunday morning when THP troopers were investigating a suspicious vehicle. Lawson and a woman were found sleeping inside the stolen car. Despite being shirtless and shoeless, Lawson was handcuffed and placed in the patrol car.

He managed to squeeze through a gap in the divider, take control of the vehicle, and escape, crashing shortly after and fleeing on foot.

THP says all of the trooper's weapons were secured and accounted for — no weapons taken from the vehicle when Lawson took off.

Huddleston noted the suspect's change of attire during his escape.

"This morning, we heard he had on sweatpants and a T-shirt. But what I saw, he had a black shirt on. I never saw him from the waist down, just from the waist up," she said.

Putnam County Sheriff's deputies, along with THP troopers, are conducting an extensive search for Lawson.

We're told the now fugitive is wanted on several warrants, including one from Alabama.

Authorities urge anyone who spots Lawson to refrain from approaching him and to immediately call 911.