Manhunt for suspected kidnapper in Sumner Co.

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sumner County Sheriff's deputies told people in Bethpage to lock their homes Tuesday night as a wanted kidnapping suspect was on the run in the area.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Dillon Kirby is wanted in both Sumner and Macon Counties for kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, theft, and other charges.

Deputies said Kirby is accused of using weapons during some of his alleged crimes, so there was concern he was armed when he was spotted near Mount Vernon Road in Bethpage Tuesday night.

Deputies scoured the areas around Mount Vernon Road and Whitson Road with the assistance of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.

There were concerns Kirby could steal a car to flee the area.

People who live nearby were told to lock their homes and stay indoors.

If you see Kirby, call 911.