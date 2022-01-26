Watch
News

Actions

Manhunt for suspected kidnapper in Sumner Co.

Dillon Kirby was last seen in Bethpage Tuesday night
items.[0].image.alt
Sumner County Sheriff's Office
Sumner County sheriff's deputies are searching for Dillon Kirby<br/>
Sumner County sheriff's deputies are searching for Dillon Kirby
Posted at 2:08 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 03:08:52-05

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sumner County Sheriff's deputies told people in Bethpage to lock their homes Tuesday night as a wanted kidnapping suspect was on the run in the area.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Dillon Kirby is wanted in both Sumner and Macon Counties for kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, theft, and other charges.

Deputies said Kirby is accused of using weapons during some of his alleged crimes, so there was concern he was armed when he was spotted near Mount Vernon Road in Bethpage Tuesday night.

Deputies scoured the areas around Mount Vernon Road and Whitson Road with the assistance of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.

There were concerns Kirby could steal a car to flee the area.

People who live nearby were told to lock their homes and stay indoors.

If you see Kirby, call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap