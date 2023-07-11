Watch Now
Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Perry County

WTVF
Posted at 4:44 AM, Jul 11, 2023
LINDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A manhunt is underway in Perry County for an escaped inmate.

WOPC in Linden reported that the sheriff's office is searching for Jamie Hinson. He's not believed to be armed or dangerous.

The sheriff says Hinson and another inmate made a hole in a chain link fence and ran off. A deputy was able to handcuff both, but was unable to take Hinson into custody.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and orange pants.

Authorities are asking you to lock your doors and cars and keep your keys with you.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

