Manhunt underway near Ridgetop for pursuit suspect who bailed from stolen car

RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WTVF) — A manhunt got underway Friday morning near Ridgetop after two pursuit suspects bailed from a stolen car. One of them remains at large.

Metro police said the ordeal began around 10:20 a.m. when West Precinct officers were notified of a stolen vehicle in the area. They spotted the car and followed it, but Metro Police Spokesperson Kris Mumford said they did not pursue it.

A MNPD helicopter followed the car into Kentucky, where Kentucky State Police began pursuing it. At one point, the driver tried to strike a KSP trooper – although Mumford said it’s still unclear whether the trooper was inside or outside of the vehicle.

Mumford said the driver turned around and headed back into Tennessee, eventually passing White House. The car stopped and two people bailed out. One was taken into custody, while the second suspect ran into a wood line near Ridgetop after exit 104.

Metro K9 officers are still searching for the suspect, along with the MNPD helicopter.