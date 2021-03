BAXTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — The burned body of a man was found in rural Putnam County on Monday.

Putnam County deputies found the body partially outside a burned GMC Sonoma that was in a creek at the end of POW Road. The sheriff's office said the body has not yet been identified and the cause of death is not known.

The body has been sent to a medical examiner in Nashville as Putnam County deputies continue to investigate.