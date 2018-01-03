Many Oregonians Not Happy About Pumping Their Own Gas

BEND, Ore. - Many Oregonians are not happy about the state’s new self-service gas law and have taken to social media to express their grievances.

CBS affiliate KTVL posted a poll on their Facebook page and some of the comments were pretty entertaining.

However, many gas stations in two central Oregon counties said they will continue to pump gas for customers despite a new law allowing self-serve gasoline in rural counties taking effect in a few days.

The Bulletin reports employees at several Crook and Jefferson county gas stations say they are unaware of any plans to change to self-service.

Others were unaware that the new law allowing 24-hour self-service refueling in sparsely populated counties takes effect Monday. Culver Shell & Feed owner Jeffrey Honeywell said Thursday that his Prineville gas station is part of the handful that are ready for self-service.

His gas station had already changed to "sundown to sun-up" self-serve gas when the state legalized it in 2015. Honeywell says there will be someone available to assist customers.