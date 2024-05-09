Many roads are closed, cleanup begins for Maury County post-severe weather

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Maury County officials provided an update on Thursday, following severe weather that pummeled through the area.

One person has died as a result of the storms. Three people have non life-threatening injuries and one is in serious condition. Officials say no missing person's have been reported thus far.

Many roads are closed at this time and Spring Hill Public Works is assisting with storm cleanup. Their top priority right now is to clear roads, creeks and under bridges.

Any non-storm related work will be delayed. There will be several days before residential yard waste / bulky waste pick up resumes as normal.

Spring Hill received just under 2 inches of rain in 40 minutes. Most stormwater ponds/pipes/etc are designed for 25 year rain events.

Several areas around the City had some flooding last night, but this doesn't necessarily mean the stormwater structures failed.