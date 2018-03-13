Maplewood High School's 'Project Lit' Helps Students, Adults Get Reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville high school is boosting literacy, one page at a time. Once a month students, teachers and volunteers meet at the Maplewood High School library for a community book club, of sorts.
English teacher Jarred Amato said it started as a local meetup but now "Project Lit" is a national movement, encouraging students to get reading.
It's not just for students. Using social media, the group reaches out to the Nashville community and asks adults to read the same books, then show up for breakfast and discuss.
Volunteers like Vesia Wilson-Hawkins said she's happy to get up early and donate an hour of her time to help kids get excited about reading.
"Nashville is in the middle of a literacy crisis. Here's an opportunity to do something innovative and participate in the community, and it's also a value-add to your personal life," she said.
Project Lit is always looking for more adult volunteers. To get involved click here.