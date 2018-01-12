Maplewood High To Launch Electrician Lab

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Maplewood High School announced the use of its new electrician lab, in hopes of helping students get good-paying jobs straight out school.
The lab is the result of an effort between the Nashville Electric Serivce, Stansell Electric and Maplewood High to give students hands-on learning with power lines, conductors and the equipment that goes with it.
Students who graduate from the program can get their certification and start work as electricians right out of high school.
Experts say the positions are needed, saying that for every five people who retire from electrical work there is only one person to replace them.
The lab is right behind the school. It is the only one like it in the country, and they'll start learning in the lab next week.