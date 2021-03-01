March 1 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 10 additional deaths, 689 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 689 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of known cases to 775,693.

Of the total cases, 750,755 are now considered recovered while 13,517 remain active. Monday's rate of positive new tests is 6.15%.

Ten additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,421 deaths to the virus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 871 current COVID-19 patients overnight, a nearly 44% improvement since the start of last month.

Metro Public Health officials reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The department said no additional deaths were reported.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 90,047; 87,674 of which are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,740 active cases in Nashville.

As of Monday, 594 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 633 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Starting Monday, Nashville bars and restaurants can increase capacity and stay open until 1 a.m. Click here to read more.

Metro also reported the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.5

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 5.9

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 18 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 12 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 140 calls on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Total number of cases: 90,047

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 133

Cases by sex

Male: 42,673

Female: 46,596

Unknown: 778

Cases by age

