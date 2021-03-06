Menu

Watch
News

Actions

March 6 COVID-19 update: 196 new cases, three deaths reported

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
FILE photo
coronavirus.jpeg
Posted at 9:53 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 10:53:42-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials have reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Three new deaths were reported.

Saturday's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 90,641. Of these cases, 88,145 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. There are currently 1,849 active cases in Nashville.

The three deaths reported were of two 72-year-old women and a 56-year-old man. All three had underlying health conditions.

As of today, 608 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 647 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Previously, Metro has said the number of total deaths in the Davidson County report does not include 195 deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, because those deaths have not yet been confirmed by the Metro Public Health Department. Metro says an updated review process is underway to reconcile that discrepancy.

Metro also released the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.4
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.4 - the lowest it's been all year, down from Friday's 4.5

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 781 calls on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Total number of cases: 90,641
Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 196

Cases by sex
Male: 42,977
Female: 46,897
Unknown: 767

Cases by age

Unknown127
0-104,309
11-209,316
21-3025,236
31-4017,559
41-5012,010
51-6010,190
61-706,692
71-803,307
81+1,895
Total90,641
Inactive/Recovered88,145
Deaths647
Total active cases1,849

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast