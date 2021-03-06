March 6 COVID-19 update: 196 new cases, three deaths reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials have reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Three new deaths were reported.

Saturday's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 90,641. Of these cases, 88,145 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. There are currently 1,849 active cases in Nashville.

The three deaths reported were of two 72-year-old women and a 56-year-old man. All three had underlying health conditions.

As of today, 608 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 647 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Previously, Metro has said the number of total deaths in the Davidson County report does not include 195 deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, because those deaths have not yet been confirmed by the Metro Public Health Department. Metro says an updated review process is underway to reconcile that discrepancy.

Metro also released the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.4

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.4 - the lowest it's been all year, down from Friday's 4.5

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 781 calls on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Total number of cases: 90,641

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 196

Cases by sex

Male: 42,977

Female: 46,897

Unknown: 767

Cases by age

