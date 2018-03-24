'March For Our Lives' Event Planned In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -

Thousands of people are expected in downtown Nashville Saturday to take a stand against gun violence in schools.

A 'March For Our Lives' event was planned in Public Square Park starting at 9 a.m. It will feature about a mile march through downtown Nashville, and will conclude at 12:30 p.m. with a rally that will include voter registration, children’s activities, food and music. Some streets in downtown will be closed during the event.

A group of about 50 Vanderbilt University students started planning the event five weeks ago. The effort started after Abby Brafman, a Vanderbilt Freshman and graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, posted on Facebook about her outrage after 17 students were killed at the school last month.

“It’s time for our generation to do something,” said GeGe Clements, a Vanderbilt student and one of the organizers.

“I think the way people are looking at it, it can really make a difference,” said Devon Haskell, another Vanderbilt Student who helped organize the march.

The march is part of a nationwide movement to calling for an end to gun violence and increased safety measures in schools. Organizers hope the message catches on in Nashville.

“Regardless of your views, we need to come together as a community and a country,” said Clements.

The Nashville March For Our Lives will be held rain or shine. Other similar marches will also be held in Clarksville Saturday at 11 a.m. at McGregor Park, and in Calvert City Kentucky at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park.

T-shirts will be sold for $20 at Public Square Park to raise money for the cause.