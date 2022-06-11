March For Our Lives rally set for Nashville on Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A March For Our Lives rally is planned for Saturday in Nashville. It's happening at 11 a.m. at Public Square Park. Advocates will call for more gun control and restrictions after one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

The organizers said they’re tired of lawmakers’ lack of action following deadly events like not blaming guns for the massacres and not raising the minimum age to buy guns in Tennessee.

This isn’t the first rally in Nashville for more action this month. Gun control advocates called on Governor Lee at the Capitol in early June to form a committee that includes clergy from all faiths to work on gun legislation. They also called on universal background checks to be passed and to ban semi-automatic weapons.

Previously a March For Our Lives rally was held several years ago in Nashville in 2018. It drew a crowd of more than 10,000. That was in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 lost their lives.