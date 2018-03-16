March Madness: Day 2 Gets Underway In Nashville

7:31 AM, Mar 16, 2018
1 hour ago

Day two of March Madness gets underway Friday Nashville. Downtown will be busy throughout the day as people flock to watch teams like the No. 1-seeded Xavier tip off later this evening.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Day two of March Madness gets underway Friday Nashville.

Downtown will be busy throughout the day as people flock to watch teams like the No. 1-seeded Xavier tip off later this evening.

Here’s a look at the rundown at Bridgestone Arena:

11:30 a.m. – Doors open

1 p.m. – Game One Tip off

  • Georgia State (15) vs. Cincinnati (2)
  • Texas (10) vs. Nevada (7)

6:20 p.m. –  Game Three Tip off

  • Texas Southern (16) vs. Xavier (1)
  • Florida State (9) vs. Missouri (8)

Click Here To See The Full Bracket 
