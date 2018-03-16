March Madness: Day 2 Gets Underway In Nashville

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 60°
LO: 41°
Day two of March Madness gets underway Friday Nashville. Downtown will be busy throughout the day as people flock to watch teams like the No. 1-seeded Xavier tip off later this evening.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Day two of March Madness gets underway Friday Nashville.
Downtown will be busy throughout the day as people flock to watch teams like the No. 1-seeded Xavier tip off later this evening.
Here’s a look at the rundown at Bridgestone Arena:
11:30 a.m. – Doors open
1 p.m. – Game One Tip off
6:20 p.m. – Game Three Tip off
Click Here To See The Full Bracket
Watch: First Day Of March Madness Includes Exciting Finishes