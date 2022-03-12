Watch
News

Actions

March snowfall leaves tricky road conditions in parts of Middle Tennessee

wilson co roads
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency/Facebook
Snowfall in Wilson County covers the intersection of Hartmann and Aviation Way on Friday, March 11.
wilson co roads
Posted at 7:24 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 08:58:56-05

(WTVF) — An arctic blast brought a late-winter snowfall to Middle Tennessee this weekend.

Many in the region are waking up to snow and ice on the roads Saturday morning, which has led to tricky road conditions.

At 6 a.m., a crash was reported on eastbound Interstate 24 in South Nashville near Bell Road. All eastbound lanes are currently blocked due to the crash.

In Spring Hill, an overturned truck blocked a few lanes of Interstate 65 near Thompson Station Road. The roadway fully reopened by 7:45 a.m.

FNpqpxFXIAA4LlB.jpg
A truck overturned on Interstate 65. Police said there were minor injuries.

View our traffic map below for the latest on how the weather is impacting the roads.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap