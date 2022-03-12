March snowfall leaves tricky road conditions in parts of Middle Tennessee

(WTVF) — An arctic blast brought a late-winter snowfall to Middle Tennessee this weekend.

Many in the region are waking up to snow and ice on the roads Saturday morning, which has led to tricky road conditions.

At 6 a.m., a crash was reported on eastbound Interstate 24 in South Nashville near Bell Road. All eastbound lanes are currently blocked due to the crash.

In Spring Hill, an overturned truck blocked a few lanes of Interstate 65 near Thompson Station Road. The roadway fully reopened by 7:45 a.m.

Spring Hill Police Department/Twitter A truck overturned on Interstate 65. Police said there were minor injuries.

View our traffic map below for the latest on how the weather is impacting the roads.