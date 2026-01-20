Marcia Campbell celebrates 40 years as part of the Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman has now been a part of the Grand Ole Opry story for 40 years. She doesn't take the stage with a guitar. However, if you've been to the Opry, you've very likely seen her.

On another night at the Grand Ole Opry, I found Marcia Campbell backstage.

"This is the Honky Tonk Angel room, and it is absolutely amazing," Campbell said, looking around at pictures on the wall. "It's our women in country music."

Just like those women, Campbell also has a long story with the Opry.

"It all started with my granny," she explained. "I remember dancing with my grandmother in the kitchen. She would just hum, and we would have the best time."

Campbell's grandmother, Christine Barnett, was teaching a style of dancing that was a very old tradition and one that had been featured on the Opry since 1952.

"Appalachian-style square dancing," Campbell nodded.

"Were you saying even as a child, 'I want to be on that stage?'" I asked her.

"I didn't know how to dream that big!" she answered.

Instead, Campbell, a little girl from Dickson County, was dancing at festivals and competitions. It was at one of those the director of the Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers happened to see her.

"I got the call," Campbell remembered. "I was very young. I didn't have a driver's license. I was only 12-years-old at this time. I made a debut, and then in 1985, I became a member of the Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers or Melvin Sloan Dancers."

On those Opry broadcast nights, Campbell was growing up among country music legends.

"For one, Mr. Roy Acuff," she smiled. "We also had Minnie Pearl. We had Roy Clark. Bill Monroe."

The connection to the Opry has brought so many amazing moments. You can even hear Campbell's feet dancing on a recording by Dolly Parton.

"The album is Little Sparrow," she said. "The song is He's Gonna Marry Me. Dolly wanted a square dance rhythm."

Campbell has now been square dancing on the Opry for 40 years.

It actually isn't the longest. Eddie Oliver danced for 50 years.

"Does Marcia go to 50?" I asked Campbell.

"Shoot yeah!" she laughed. "Absolutely! Like Dolly was saying, 'I don't have time to get old.'"

Speaking of Dolly, in 40 years of amazing Opry memories for Campbell, Saturday night was another one.

"We are celebrating Dolly Parton's 80th birthday!" she said.

The Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers ran out on the stage, all sporting blonde Dolly Parton wigs. They began to perform their routine.

"I don't take it for granted," Campbell said. "God has given me great health to do this and a full heart. Only eight dancers in the whole wide world get to dance at the Grand Ole Opry. As long as I can get out there and do a great performance, I'll be here. To dance is to be joyful."

