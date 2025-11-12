Margot Café and Bar in East Nashville to close after 25 years in June 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Margot Café and Bar in East Nashville has announced that after 25 years, the restaurant will be closing up shop.

Their last day of service will be June 5, 2026.

“Twenty-five years is a long time in this industry, and I have made the decision that the last day of service at the restaurant will coincide with our anniversary next June,” Margot McCormack said.

