Marijuana convictions to be overturned in Tennessee after faulty TBI testing

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF — A major development has happened for anyone convicted on a marijuana charge in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation notified District Attorneys across the state the testing process in some past cases for marijuana evidence was not conclusive.

This means some marijuana convictions will now be overturned. Marijuana remains illegal in Tennessee, but concerns over the testing of evidence has prosecutors reassessing convictions.

And one of the first such cases to be overturned is right here in Sumner County.

"It shocked me. It's very rare to have a guilty verdict from a trial overturned."

But that happened to George Worden four years after his arrest for marijuana possession.

He had refused to settle with a plea and went to trial.

"I didn't do anything wrong. I got found with something I purchased in a store," said Worden.

His lawyer Blake Kelley said the product was bought legally in Gallatin.

But at trial, prosecutors argued TBI testing found it to be illegal marijuana, and the jury convicted Worden who had to pay a $15,000 fine and serve 60 days in jail.

He was resigned to having the conviction on his record until his lawyer took a call from a Sumner County Assistant District Attorney last week.

"She said we want to reverse this case, and I was in shock," said Kelley.

Earlier this year, the TBI notified District Attorneys across the state that the testing process for analyzing suspected marijuana evidence could be inconclusive.

The testing of the confiscated bud — which involves heating it up — makes it difficult to tell if the substance is legal cannabis like hemp or actually illegal marijuana.

"We knew this was junk science. It is, and it was," said Kelley.

In Sumner County, Worden's testing was flagged as inconclusive, and both the prosecutor and judge agreed: The evidence in this case does not support the defendant's conviction beyond a reasonable doubt.

The conviction was set aside.

"I like it they are doing the right thing, but to appreciate something that should never have happened is a waste of energy," said Kelley.

District Attorney Ray Whitley says reversing such convictions is the right thing to do.

Wordens' may be among the first in the state overturned, but there will be more as DAs across the state re-evaluated all marijuana convictions.

Defense lawyers do give credit to both the TBI and DAs for now recognizing there was a problem and taking steps to correct it.

So what happens with testing today?

The TBI says it now has several methods related to marijuana and new equipment.

In some cases where the agency can't determine total THC levels, they now partner with the Department of Agriculture for testing.

