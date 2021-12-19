Marine Corps Toys for Tots makes final push for donations ahead of Christmas

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Army veterans Kimberly and Michael Clinton are no strangers to service.

“Well for me, it’s very important to give back where you live,” said Kimberly. “So I think a lot of people understand that, but they always assume someone else is going to do it.”

It’s that concern for others that brought them to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive-thru toy drive at the Smyrna Event Center. The event was held with help from the Tennessee Army State Guard and Smyrna Fire Department personnel.

With Christmas just days away, the organization is making a final push.

“We had an event last Sunday at the Titans game and unfortunately the support wasn’t quite as big as we had in years past,” said Assistant Coordinator of Toys for Tots Nashville, Sergeant Patrick Sheppard.

Organizers say the need this year is outpacing donations.

“This is so far the largest campaign in probably the last couple of years,” said Sgt. Sheppard. More than 2,000 Middle Tennessee families are relying on the help of Toys for Tots this holiday season.

“So we’ve got a lot of non-profits, a lot of churches, we’ve had a lot of schools. For example, the Nashville School of the Deaf and Blind," said Sgt. Sheppard. "Just a lot of families, a lot of children that are in desperate need that probably wouldn’t have it if not for Toys for Tots.”

In particular, there’s a shortage of toys for older children. “Mostly the ten to fourteen boys and girls- they end up being the ones that it’s harder to shop for and the ones that end up needing help the most,” said Sgt. Sheppard.

If you would still like to donate it’s not too late. You can bring toys or monetary donations to the Smyrna drop-off location at the Armed Forces Reserve Center 686 Fitzhugh Blvd, Smyrna, TN 37167. For a list of other locations, click here.